BJP Appoints 10 New National Executive Members
1-MIN READ

BJP Appoints 10 New National Executive Members

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 23:48 IST

Delhi, India

Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are slated to go for assembly polls later this year. (File photo/PTI)

Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are slated to go for assembly polls later this year. (File photo/PTI)

A party statement said the new national executive members are Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Deepak Prakash, Satish Punia, and Sanjay Jaiswal, former BJP presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Bihar, respectively

BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday nominated 10 party leaders, including many former state unit chiefs, to the organisation's national executive. A party statement said the new national executive members are Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Deepak Prakash, Satish Punia, and Sanjay Jaiswal, former BJP presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Bihar, respectively.

Suresh Kashyap, Vishnudeo Sai, and Ashwani Sharma, who headed the party in Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Punjab, respectively, before being replaced by the incumbents, are among the other appointees. Chhattisgarh BJP leader Dharamlal Kaushik, former Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju and Rajasthan leader Kirodi Lal Meena are other members, the party statement said.

Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are slated to go for assembly polls later this year.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Arpita Raj
Arpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and international day-to-day news for news18.com.
  1. elections news
  2. Rajasthan Election 2023
first published:July 08, 2023, 23:48 IST
last updated:July 08, 2023, 23:48 IST