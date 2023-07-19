CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » BJP Booth President Beaten to Death in UP by 6 Men
1-MIN READ

BJP Booth President Beaten to Death in UP by 6 Men

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 07:01 IST

Amethi, India

The victim was rushed to hospital where he died during treatment (Representative Image/News18)

Dinesh Singh (40) was beaten with sticks by the bike-borne assailants, police said

A BJP booth president was on Tuesday allegedly beaten to death by six people in Sahjipur village in Sangrampur area here, police said.

Dinesh Singh (40) was beaten with sticks by the bike-borne assailants, they said.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he died during treatment.

Superintendent of Police Ilamaran said the body has been sent for postmortem and that attempts are on to nab the killers.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Sanstuti Nath
first published:July 19, 2023, 07:01 IST
