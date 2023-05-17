BJP Chief JP Nadda Calls on Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in Mumbai

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda called on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde here on Wednesday on the first day of the former’s two-day visit to the state.

Nadda met Shinde at ‘Varsha’, the official residence of the chief minister in south Mumbai.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) termed Nadda’s visit as a courtesy call.

The meeting between the two leaders assumes significance in the wake of the Supreme Court judgement last week in which it ruled that it cannot reinstate the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray as he chose to resign without facing a floor test.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP state unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the party’s state unit in-charge C T Ravi and its Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar were present during the meeting between Nadda and Shinde.

The Shinde-led government, which came to power by toppling the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation, will complete a year in office next month. Shinde was earlier a cabinet minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government.

In June 2022, Shinde and 39 other MLAs revolted against their party leadership, leading to a split in the Shiv Sena. Shinde later became the CM with the BJP’s support.

The local body polls in parts of Maharashtra, including the state capital Mumbai, are expected this year.