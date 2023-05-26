BJP Delegation from Manipur Meets Amit Shah Over Rising Violence, Peace Restoration in State

Amidst reports of fresh violence in Manipur on Thursday, a delegation comprising representatives of various political parties from Manipur met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Guwahati and discussed the situation in Manipur.

Assembly Speaker T. Satyabrata Singh led the delegation, which had representatives from the BJP, NPF, and NPP. They have been assured by Shah that he will visit Manipur soon and that peace shall soon be restored in the state.

Speaking to the media, Leishangthem Susindro Meitei, Manipur Cabinet Minister, stated, “The main discussion was to bring back peace in Manipur. The Union Home Minister has stated that he will visit Manipur from May 29 to June 1."

Amit Shah was in Guwahati to attend two official events on Wednesday, one of which included the distribution of about 44,703 appointment letters by the state government. The other event involved the laying of the foundation stone of the National Forensic Sciences University at Changsari. It will be the ninth such institute in India.

While addressing the public, Union Home Minister Amit Shah mentioned the violence in Manipur and said, “We should maintain peace and law and order. I assure both groups that justice will be done for everyone. Culprits will not be spared. We will solve the issue amicably. I am going to Manipur to talk to everyone."

“I appeal to them to speak to the Manipur government and the central government, and the only way to create a peaceful atmosphere is through dialogue," added Amit Shah.

The situation in Manipur is still tense as fresh reports of violence have been reported from various parts of Bishnupur, West Imphal, and East Imphal. The curfew relaxation has been lifted, and the internet is still banned.