BJP Foundation Day: PM to Give Mantra to Workers; Party Lists Out Strategy For Week-Long Events

The Bharatiya Janata Party will celebrate its 43rd foundation day today, beginning with PM Modi’s address at 9.45am. The party has also a planned an array of week-long social harmony events from April 6 to April 14, the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Ambedkar 14th April.

BJP National President JP Nadda has also written a letter to all state presidents and party leaders to participate actively in the “Social Harmony" week. Apart from issuing the letter, Nadda has also discussed the outline of the programs, which would run during this period by video conferencing with all the state presidents earlier.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to do a press conference at 10.45am too.

Let’s Look at some of the updates:

PM Modi To address Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP workers on the occasion of the party’s foundation day on Thursday. “Tomorrow, 6th April is an important day for @BJP4India as it is the Sthapana Diwas of the Party," Modi said on Twitter.

At around 10 AM Thursday, will be addressing Party ‘karyakartas’, he said.

Organising Seminars

Party has instructed that the BJP workers should organise seminars and discussions on the history of the party and the achievements of the central government after the PM’s speech till April 14. Apart from this, party workers have also been asked to invite intellectuals of the society on the occasion of party foundation day and to decorate the party offices with lighting and distribute prasad.

MPs, MLAs Must attend Event

It has been made mandatory for the office bearers of the party and all the MPs and MLAs to participate in the Foundation Day programmes, organise at least three programs in one assembly constituency, and share the photographs on social media. Along with that instructions have been given to celebrate Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar’s birthday on April 14 by putting up his picture at booth-level programs.

Organising Health Camps

On the birth anniversary of Dalit reformer and social thinker Jyotiba Phule on April 11, instructions have been given by the OBC Morcha at the party’s mandal level to organise health check-up camps and honour senior citizens and reward meritorious students and also to honour the senior BJP workers.

Felicitate old Workers

Also on the party foundation day instructions have been given to invite and felicitate the workers working since Jana Sangh. During social harmony week, all the fronts of the BJP will run different campaigns.

Read all the Latest India News here