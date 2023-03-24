BJP MLC Demands Law Against ‘Love Jihad’ in Maharashtra, Fadnavis Says Govt Mulling Legal Solution

Worried about alleged forced religious conversions in rural Maharashtra, BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar has demanded an anti-conversion law in the Legislative Council. He requested the government to take the cases seriously and prevent forced conversions.

Speaking in the Legislative Council, Padalkar said that for the past few months, the Hindu Garjana group has been organising protests across the state against so-called ‘love jihad’, and alleged cow slaughter.

“We have heard of ‘love jihad’ incidents in urban areas. But the cases are happening in my Aatpadi village in Sangli district too. A patient who came for treatment was forced to convert and the video went viral,” he claimed.

The BJP MLC further claimed that a boy from the Hindu Walmiki community was forced to convert in Daund tehsil. When the boy refused, he was allegedly forcefully circumcised, Padalkar said.

“Initially, the police did not take action. However, his wife Samina Qureshi made a complaint and said Hindu women are converted at a large scale. Now Qureshi has been booked but his supporters are still roaming free. He has even beaten up Samina’s sister for the complaint. This is a very dangerous trend,” the MLC said.

“These incidents are repeatedly happening and Hindus are being targeted for forced conversions and women are being victimised under ‘love jihad’. I request the government to have a strict law to prevent these,” Padalkar said.

In response, deputy chief minister Fadnavis said the state government had taken serious cognisance of the sentiments of people who are participating across the state in rallies held by the Hindu Jan Jagruti Morcha. He added that “prima facie” there was a design behind the alleged ‘love jihad’ cases in the state. He announced that the state government was thinking of a legal solution for this issue.

