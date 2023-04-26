BJP Team Meets Bengal Guv, Demands Action in Kaliaganj Girl’s Death Case

A BJP delegation on Wednesday met West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and apprised him of the protest at Kaliaganj in Uttar Dinajpur district over the death of a teenage girl.

Leaders of the saffron party also demanded swift action against those involved in the alleged rape and murder of the 17-year-old girl whose body was found in a canal there last week.

The delegation led by Manoj Tigga, the BJP chief whip in the assembly, submitted a deputation, demanding action against the culprits.

“We have urged the governor to ensure that strict actions are taken against the culprits. The way tribal people are being attacked in various parts of the state is unacceptable. The state government must take swift action to ensure that justice is delivered," Tigga said.

The BJP leader from the tribal community in north Bengal accused the police of trying to cover up the case to protect the culprits in the alleged rape and murder of the girl.

“The family members of the deceased don’t have faith in the police personnel as they are trying to cover up the case. Only a CBI probe can bring out the truth," he said.

Later in the day while speaking to reporters, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar alleged that the ruling TMC appeases a specific community.

“The family members of the deceased are not allowed to speak. They are being terrorised. Only a CBI probe could bring out the truth. We are ready to provide all sorts of legal aid to the family," he said. Reacting to BJP’s remarks, TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh dubbed the allegation baseless.

“The BJP is trying to politicise and communalise the issue. They are creating disturbances in the state," he claimed.

Altogether 11 people have been detained for their alleged involvement in violence at Kaliaganj over the death of the girl, police said.

A day after the violent protests, roads in the town wore a deserted look on Wednesday, amid heavy deployment of security forces.

Violating prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC, miscreants set fire to Kaliaganj Police Station on Tuesday to protest against the death of the teenager.

The agitators claimed that the 17-year-old girl had been raped and murdered.

However, the preliminary post-mortem examination report indicated that she had not been raped, police said.

During the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that outsiders were brought to the state to carry out attacks on the police station and private property at Kaliaganj.

Read all the Latest India News here