BJP Will Be Single-largest Party, 'Snake' Remark against Modi May Bite Congress: Karnataka Opinion Poll

An opinion poll released by Zee News-Matrize shows no clear winners in the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls, with the ruling BJP emerging as the single-largest party with 103 to 115 seats. The Congress will get 79 to 91 seats, according to the survey. The Janata Dal (Secular) emerges as the kingmaker in this poll with 26 to 36 seats.

The survey predicts about 42% vote share for the Bharatiya Janata Party while giving around 40% to the Congress. The JD(S) is likely to net close to 15% vote share, while others will get about 3%, as per this poll.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be a significant factor in the elections, says the opinion poll. It also maintains that the Bharat Jodo Yatra by Rahul Gandhi is not expected to have much influence on the Congress’s performance.

The survey also suggests that Mallikarjun Kharge’s purported “poisonous snake" comment about Narendra Modi may benefit the BJP.

Basavaraj Bommai, the incumbent chief minister from the BJP, is the preferred candidate among the people, followed by Congress’s Siddaramaiah, JD(U)’s HD Kumaraswamy, and Congress’s D Shivakumar, says the opinion poll.

The survey picked 1.80 lakh males and 1.12 lakh females from both rural and urban regions. The pollsters have also acknowledged a possible 5% margin of error in the poll results.

