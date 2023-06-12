BJP Woman Leader Killed, One Arrested

A woman BJP leader was allegedly killed and her body dumped on National Highway 17 in Assam’s Goalpara district on Monday, police said.

The body of district BJP secretary Jonali Nath was found on NH 17 in the Salpara area of the district on Monday morning following which police launched a search operation to nab the assailant, Inspector General of Police (CID) Devraj Upadhaya told reporters here.

The accused, identified as Hasanur Islam, was nabbed from his shop in the Matia area in the afternoon, he said.

The IGP claimed that during interrogation the accused said that he was in a relationship with the woman earlier but he had got married a few months ago to another woman.

The BJP leader had confronted him and they had an argument in the car, following which she was attacked which led to her death, the IGP said.

The accused then dumped her body on the national highway and fled the spot in his car, he added.

Police rushed to the spot and sent the body of the deceased woman to Goalpara Civil Hospital for postmortem.

The accused was produced before a court which remanded him to five days police custody.