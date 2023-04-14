CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

BMC Canteen Puts Up Notice After Thousands of Spoons, Glasses & Plates Get Stolen

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 23:12 IST

Mumbai, India

The caterer has incurred a loss of Rs 40-50,000 in a year. (Photo: News18)

The caterer has incurred a loss of Rs 40-50,000 in a year. (Photo: News18)

Around 6000-7000 spoons, 100-150 glasses and around 450-600 plates have been stolen in a year.

Thousands of spoons and hundreds of glasses and plates have been stolen from the canteen of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters in Mumbai.

The caterers have now put up a board outside the canteen asking people not to take food outside the canteen.

Around 6000-7000 spoons, 100-150 glasses and around 450-600 plates have been stolen in a year.

Hundreds of people including officials and employees visit the canteen every day to eat food. Caterers have noticed that a lot of them don’t return cutlery to the canteen.

The caterer has incurred a loss of Rs 40-50,000 in a year due to this behaviour, India Today reported.

