BMC Canteen Puts Up Notice After Thousands of Spoons, Glasses & Plates Get Stolen

Thousands of spoons and hundreds of glasses and plates have been stolen from the canteen of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters in Mumbai.

The caterers have now put up a board outside the canteen asking people not to take food outside the canteen.

Around 6000-7000 spoons, 100-150 glasses and around 450-600 plates have been stolen in a year.

Hundreds of people including officials and employees visit the canteen every day to eat food. Caterers have noticed that a lot of them don’t return cutlery to the canteen.

The caterer has incurred a loss of Rs 40-50,000 in a year due to this behaviour, India Today reported.

