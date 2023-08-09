CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

BMC Lifts 10% Water Cut in Mumbai After Reservoirs Gain Satisfactory Levels

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: August 09, 2023, 08:52 IST

Mumbai, India

The BMC said it will take a decision on water cut again if rainfall is inadequate in August and September. (Representative Image/PTI)

The BMC said it will take a decision on water cut again if rainfall is inadequate in August and September. (Representative Image/PTI)

This decision has been made due to a satisfactory increase in water reserves within reservoirs, as conveyed by an official on Tuesday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has opted to lift the previously imposed 10 percent water cut in the city, its suburbs, and portions of the adjoining Thane district.

This decision has been made due to a satisfactory increase in water reserves within reservoirs, as conveyed by an official on Tuesday.

As indicated by a statement released by the civic authority, the reservoirs supplying water to the city now hold over 80 percent of their capacity. This substantial rise is attributed to substantial rainfall in the catchment areas during the past month.

In response to dwindling water levels stemming from inadequate rainfall in the lakes’ catchment regions, the civic body had instituted a 10 percent water cut from July 1.

The reservoirs now have 80 per cent useful water stock, and hence, the civic body has decided to withdraw the 10 per cent water cut from August 9, the statement said.

However, the BMC said that it will take a decision on water cut again if rainfall is inadequate in August and September.

Seven reservoirs — Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts of Maharashtra — require 14 lakh 47 thousand 363 million litres of useful water stock to supply water to Mumbai.

first published:August 09, 2023, 08:47 IST
last updated:August 09, 2023, 08:52 IST