BMC Lifts 10% Water Cut in Mumbai After Reservoirs Gain Satisfactory Levels

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has opted to lift the previously imposed 10 percent water cut in the city, its suburbs, and portions of the adjoining Thane district.

This decision has been made due to a satisfactory increase in water reserves within reservoirs, as conveyed by an official on Tuesday.

As indicated by a statement released by the civic authority, the reservoirs supplying water to the city now hold over 80 percent of their capacity. This substantial rise is attributed to substantial rainfall in the catchment areas during the past month.

In response to dwindling water levels stemming from inadequate rainfall in the lakes’ catchment regions, the civic body had instituted a 10 percent water cut from July 1.

However, the BMC said that it will take a decision on water cut again if rainfall is inadequate in August and September.

Seven reservoirs — Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts of Maharashtra — require 14 lakh 47 thousand 363 million litres of useful water stock to supply water to Mumbai.