Residents Oppose BMC's Toilet Construction at Marine Drive, Citing Heritage Concerns & Potential Vagrant Attraction

The installation of a toilet by the BMC at the far end of Marine Drive towards Nariman Point has sparked opposition from numerous residents. Locals are expressing concerns that the toilet’s presence would diminish the area’s heritage aesthetics and could potentially attract vagrants.

The BMC’s decision to set up the toilet follows a visit by CM Eknath Shinde to the area earlier this month, during which he directed civic officials to construct public toilets at regular intervals of 1km in the locality.

The construction of the toilet block is taking place across from the National Center of Performing Arts (NCPA) gallery. Additionally, the BMC has initiated the process of inviting tenders for the construction of a viewing deck at the southernmost part of the promenade

Local residents’ associations have already sent a letter to CM Shinde expressing their dissatisfaction. The residents have stated that the civic administration should have engaged in prior consultation with the Advanced Locality Management (ALM) members before initiating the construction project.

top videos

At present, there is one public toilet that has been built by the civic body under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. This toilet is located between the traffic signal of Air India and the traffic signal of hotel Marine Plaza.

Earlier in 2018, a swanky and eco-friendly public toilet equipped with solar panel and vacuum technology to save water, was set up at the Marine Drive in south Mumbai. The facility was built at a whooping cost of Rs 90 lakh.