'Shocking, Haunting': Kerala HC Initiates PIL After Tragic Malappuram Boat Accident Claims 22 Lives

The Kerala High Court expressed deep shock and anguish over the devastating boat accident that occurred in the Tanur area of Malappuram district, resulting in the tragic loss of 22 lives, including 15 innocent children.

Terming the incident as “shocking" and “haunting," the court took the initiative to launch a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to investigate why the authorities allegedly allowed the operation of the vessel in violation of regulations.

A bench comprising of Justices Devan Ramachandran and Shoba Annamma Eapen conveyed their profound grief, mentioning that their hearts were deeply pained, and they had experienced sleepless nights upon witnessing the lifeless bodies of the children.

The court attributed the cause of the accident to a combination of “callousness, greed, and official apathy," labeling it a deadly cocktail. This compelled the court to take suo motu action and initiate the PIL, with the primary objective of preventing such tragic incidents from recurring in the future.

Drawing attention to the alarming frequency of boating accidents in the state, the bench emphasized that this issue has been a matter of concern since 1924 when Kerala lost the renowned poet Mahakavi Kumaranasan in a boat sinking incident between Kollam and Kottayam at Palana.

The ill-fated boat capsized near the Thoovaltheeram beach in Tanur area at approximately 7.30 pm on Sunday. District officials reported that among the 22 victims, 15 were minors aged between eight months and 17 years. The boat was carrying a total of 37 individuals when the tragedy struck.

The Kerala High Court’s proactive approach through the PIL reflects its firm determination to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident and ensure stringent measures are taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here