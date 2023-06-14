CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Bodies of 3 People Fished Out of Ganga in Prayagraj, One Missing
Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 15:05 IST

Allahabad Cantonment, India

Deepshikha is still missing and efforts are on to trace her (PTI File Photo)

They drowned after venturing into deeper water, the official said, adding bodies of Umesh Kumar Yadav, Vivek Raj and Abhinav have been recovered

Bodies of three out of four people who drowned in the Ganga while taking a bath at the Phaphamau ghat here have been recovered, police said on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Shivkuti) Rajesh Kumar Yadav said Umesh Kumar Yadav (40), a jawan in the Rapid Action Force, his son Vivek Raj (11), daughter Deepshika (7) and neighbour Abhinav (9) had gone to the ghat on Tuesday.

They drowned after venturing into deeper water, the official said, adding bodies of Umesh Kumar Yadav, Vivek Raj and Abhinav have been recovered.

Deepshikha is still missing and efforts are on to trace her, police said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
