Body of Man Who Fell into Swollen Drain in Thane Found After 6 Days
1-MIN READ

Body of Man Who Fell into Swollen Drain in Thane Found After 6 Days

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 12:15 IST

Thane, India

He then accidentally fell into the water body and got swept away, the official said (Representative Photo: ANI)

The man, identified as Ramesh Teki, from Mahatma Phule Nagar, along with his friends went to the swollen drain at Kharigaon near Kalwa for fishing on July 27

The body of a 37-year-old man who fell into a flooded drain in Maharashtra’s Thane district has been found after six days, an official said on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Ramesh Teki, from Mahatma Phule Nagar, along with his friends went to the swollen drain at Kharigaon near Kalwa for fishing on July 27, Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

He then accidentally fell into the water body and got swept away, the official said.

Local firemen and disaster management cell personnel carried out a search for three days, but the victim was not traced.

At around 2 pm on Tuesday, a highly decomposed body was found in the drain connecting to Kalwa creek and sent for postmortem, the official said.

The deceased was identified during the autopsy, he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Sanstuti Nath
first published:August 02, 2023, 12:15 IST
last updated:August 02, 2023, 12:15 IST