Home » India » Body Of Woman Found In Gunny Bag In Mumbai's Worli; FIR Lodged
1-MIN READ

Body Of Woman Found In Gunny Bag In Mumbai's Worli; FIR Lodged

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 11:22 IST

Mumbai, India

Worli police also registered a case against an unknown person (Representative Image/News18)

As soon as the information was received, Mumbai police reached the spot, took the dead body in their custody and sent it for postmortem

An unidentified woman’s decomposed body was found stuffed in a gunny bag at Worli Sea Face in Mumbai, police said on Wednesday morning. As per the police, the limbs of the victim were fractured, and it is suspected to be a case of murder.

Some locals spotted the gunny bag floating in the sea waters on Tuesday morning and alerted the police. As soon as the information was received, Mumbai police reached the spot, took the bag in their custody,

Due to the high tide, the bag floated and got stuck in a drain near the Coast Guard office in Worli area, an official said.

The police seized the bag and found the decomposed body of a woman inside it, the official said, adding the deceased was yet to be identified.

The body has been sent for postmortem.

It is suspected the woman was murdered and the body then dumped into the sea, he said.

Worli police also registered a case against an unknown person and started an investigation into the matter

(With PTI Inputs)

first published:July 05, 2023, 10:53 IST
last updated:July 05, 2023, 11:22 IST