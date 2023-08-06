Bollywood Rekindles Love Affair With Kashmir as Cinema Halls Back to Houseful After 40 Years

Cinema was the first casualty of militancy in J&K in the 1990s; theatres were forced to shut down amid threats to owners and moviegoers. Three decades later and four years since the abrogation of special provisions under Article 370, cinema halls are back to a full house, prompting the government to plan and reopen theatres in every district to revive movie culture in the Union Territory.

Kashmir was once a paradise for filmmakers. Bollywood’s love affair with the Valley dates back to 1949 when Raj Kapoor shot parts of his film Barsaat here. In the 60s and 70s, several Bollywood films, including Kashmir Ki Kali (1964), Jab Jab Phool Khile (1965) and Bobby (1973), among many others, were shot in Kashmir.

Many places in Kashmir, in fact, have come to be known by movie names, song titles or their characters. The landmark ‘Bobby Hut’ in Gulmarg is the superhit song ‘hum tum ek kamre mein…‘ was filmed. ‘Betab Valley’ in Pahalgam is where the Sunny Deol-Amrita Singh starrer Betaab was shot.

The movie to be shot in J&K before Pakistan-sponsored militancy robbed the Valley of its peace was Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Khamosh in 1985.

Bollywood did revisit Kashmir post-2000, when films like Mission Kashmir and Haider were filmed, but it wasn’t the same as the movies were based on Kashmir and its situation. Songs and sequences continued to be filmed in J&K, but the charm of the 60s and 70s was missing.

With Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurating cinema halls in Srinagar, Shopian and Pulwama districts and a new film policy being implemented in Kashmir, moviemakers are once again looking northwards.

“Kashmir was lagging behind in movies all these years. Those who used to watch movies on the big screen would miss the experience. Kashmiris weren’t given cinema, but now they are getting the opportunity. Come what may, filmmaking shouldn’t be stopped,” Mushtaq Ali, a filmmaker from Kashmir, told News18.

Mushtaq has been instrumental in the revival of cinema in Kashmir and has been holding film festivals since before the abrogation of Article 370. Praising the film policy introduced by the government, he said: “We have filmmakers coming to Kashmir. The government has also kept one-window system for permissions, which is great,” he told News18 in Srinagar.

Several shows are running houseful once again at the INOX Cinema in Srinagar, which was reopened by the Dhar family last year, making Kashmiris nostalgic. The hand-painted movie banners have given way to sharp posters. But the sentiment is the same.

“We used to go early so that we get a ticket. I was a diehard fan of Dilip Kumar and there would often be fights the day a new movie would come up,” said 70-year-old Abdul Nazir.

The lure is as strong for tourists as well. “I have been to Kashmir earlier too, but we never had a cinema here to watch movies. This is good for locals and tourists alike,” said Pulkit, a tourist.