Bomb Call Triggers Panic in Delhi-Jammu Rajdhani, Train Halted at Sonipat Station; Passengers Safe

A bomb threat call was received in Delhi-Jammu Tawi Rajdhani Express on Friday at around 9 pm after which the train was stopped at 9:35 pm in Haryana’s Sonipat for checking. The Northern Railways said a team of bomb disposal squad, sniffer dogs from Rohtak, and police have reached the site and carried out a thorough inspection of the train.

Northern Railways CPRO Deepak Kumar said the first team reached the spot at 11:40 pm, while another is on its way. Besides this, an ambulance, fire brigade, Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and railway officers have reached the site.

As per the preliminary probe, nothing suspicious has been found on the train yet.

All passengers onboard were reported to be safe.

Many passengers took to Twitter and complained that the train has been halted at Sonipat station for two hours without any explanation from the railway officials.

Rajdhani train to jammu is standing on Sonepat station for the last 2 hours … No body is answering about the situation…… @PMOIndia @indianrailway__ @RailMinIndia @aajtak @timesofindia pic.twitter.com/O8c6mnrhkd— harpreet singh (@optionstyles) July 28, 2023

Sonipat station comes under the Delhi division. The train started its journey on its usual time at 8:40 pm from New Delhi railway station and the next stoppage was Ludhiana. As per decided schedule, the train is expected to reach Jammu at 5 am.

More details are awaited.