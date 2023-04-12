Bomb Scare at Patna's Jayprakash Narayan Airport After Threat Call, Premises Searched

A bomb threat call was received at Patna’s Jayprakash Narayan Airport on Wednesday. An anonymous caller made the call at around 10:47 am earlier today. Following the threat call, the bomb disposal squad scanned the airport premises.

#WATCH | Search operation underway by bomb squad team at Bihar’s Patna airport after a bomb threat call was received here. pic.twitter.com/HajtWw96L5— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

Patna Airport Director said that based on the information, Airport Bomb Threat Assessment Committee found the call non-specific. The state BDDS team carried out checks at the airport premises. More details are awaited.

