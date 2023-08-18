CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bomb Threat Call on Delhi-Pune Flight Triggers Panic at IGI, Inspection Underway

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 12:30 IST

Delhi, India

Authorities have not confirmed the credibility of the bomb threat as of yet.

Authorities have not confirmed the credibility of the bomb threat as of yet. (Representational Image: News18)

Passengers were instantly deboarded from the plane as a precautionary measure

A bomb threat call was received on a Delhi-Pune Vistara flight earlier today causing a temporary disruption at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. According to reports, the threat was received via a call made to the GMR call centre at around 7:30 am while the boarding was underway.

Passengers were instantly deboarded from the plane as a precautionary measure. An inspection of the aircraft is underway. Quoting a person aware of the matter, a Hindustan Times report said the flight will take off immediately after receiving a go-ahead from authorities.

Authorities have not confirmed the credibility of the bomb threat as of yet. More details are awaited.

first published:August 18, 2023, 12:24 IST
last updated:August 18, 2023, 12:30 IST