Bomb Threat Call on Delhi-Pune Flight Triggers Panic at IGI, Inspection Underway

A bomb threat call was received on a Delhi-Pune Vistara flight earlier today causing a temporary disruption at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. According to reports, the threat was received via a call made to the GMR call centre at around 7:30 am while the boarding was underway.

Passengers were instantly deboarded from the plane as a precautionary measure. An inspection of the aircraft is underway. Quoting a person aware of the matter, a Hindustan Times report said the flight will take off immediately after receiving a go-ahead from authorities.

Authorities have not confirmed the credibility of the bomb threat as of yet. More details are awaited.