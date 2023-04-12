CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bomb threat in Delhi School Prompts Evacuation; Nothing Found Yet

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 13:05 IST

New Delhi, India

Indian School located in Delhi's PS defence colony received the email message regarding bombs planted in the premises at 10:49 am earlier today. (Photo: ANI)

The students were evacuated from the building shortly after the email was received. A thorough check by the bomb squad and AS check teams is underway

A Delhi school on Monday received a bomb threat in an email following which students were evacuated from the premises. Indian School located in Delhi’s Defence Colony received the email message regarding bombs planted in the premises at 10:49 am earlier today.

The students were evacuated from the building shortly after the email was received. A thorough check by the bomb squad and AS check teams is underway.

first published:April 12, 2023, 12:58 IST
last updated:April 12, 2023, 13:05 IST