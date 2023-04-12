Bomb threat in Delhi School Prompts Evacuation; Nothing Found Yet

A Delhi school on Monday received a bomb threat in an email following which students were evacuated from the premises. Indian School located in Delhi’s Defence Colony received the email message regarding bombs planted in the premises at 10:49 am earlier today.

The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received an bomb threat via email. As a precautionary measure, the school has been vacated. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad informed: Delhi policeMore details awaited. pic.twitter.com/p6DKKeSXsl — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

The students were evacuated from the building shortly after the email was received. A thorough check by the bomb squad and AS check teams is underway.

