Bombay HC Denies Permission to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal To Travel Abroad

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal has been denied permission to travel to Dubai for work. Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal have moved the Bombay High Court seeking cancellation of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against them for an alleged money laundering case as they have cooperated in the investigation of the matter.

The duo also sought the return of their passports and permission to travel abroad.

A bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Sharmila Deshmukh approved Anita Goyal’s request, while it denied permission to Naresh Goyal.

The court has also asked Goyal’s lawyer to respond by afternoon whether Anita would be willing to go alone.

In February, giving a huge relief to the Goyal couple, the Bombay High Court quashed the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s case of money laundering against them.

The order by a division bench comprising Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Prithviraj Chavan came in a plea filed by the couple seeking to quash the ED’s ECIR lodged against them under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The judges quashed the ED’s ECIR (February 20, 2020), all the investigations and other proceedings or actions arising out of it on grounds that it was “illegal and contrary to the law".

The ECIR followed an FIR registered by the MRA Marg Police in February 2020 on a criminal complaint filed by Akbar Travels claiming that it had suffered losses of Rs 46 crore after Jet Airways cancelled its flight operations from October 2018.

However, in March 2020, the Mumbai Police had concluded that there was no substance in the criminal complaint and the dispute seemed to be of civil nature.

The Goyals’ counsels, Senior Advocates Ravi Kadam and Aabad Ponda, submitted that there was no predicate offence as required for the central probe agency to investigate the ECIR.

The MRA Marg Police had already filed its closure report in the matter, and even the ED’s protest plea with the Metropolitan Magistrate Court was rejected, and its order was confirmed by the high court and the Supreme Court, hence the ECIR should be quashed, the counsels argued.

