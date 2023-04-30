Bomdila War Memorial: A Trip to the Last Indian Post That Fell to the Chinese in 1962

It’s been more than 60 years since the India-China war of 1962 but the road from Bhalukpong to Bumla brings to life the valour of the Indian Army. The road, peppered with army shelters—each telling a different story from the war—leads to the Bomdila War Memorial.

At 9,000-feet, Bomdila was the last Indian post to fall to the Chinese in 1962. It was here that the last organised defence of the North-East Frontier Agency, which later became Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, fell to wave formations by the Chinese army on November 19.

No visit to the memorial is complete without questions on how well-equipped, or not, Indian forces were at the time and what manoeuvres would have helped the troops turn the tables on the Chinese soldiers.

The first sight that greets visitors at the memorial is a giant poster with the quote: “When you go home, tell them of us and say, for your tomorrow, we gave our today.”

Serving officers here told News18 of the valour of Subedar Pritam Singh, who commanded the 1 Sikh Light Infantry, and fought till his last breath along with 31 soldiers in 1962. “Subedar Pritam Singh and other soldiers fought till their last breath. A wreath-laying ceremony takes place here on all important dates,” said an officer.

The Bomdila War Memorial provides a panoramic view of the snow-clad Himalayan peaks and the border villages. It is built at the site where the last battle took place between Indian and Chinese forces. After the fall of Bomdila, the Chinese troops advanced towards Assam.

