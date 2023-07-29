CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Weather TodayParliament Monsoon SessionManipur NewsPM ModiAnju
Home » India » Boy, 16, Hangs Self Over Study Pressure in East Delhi's Madhu Vihar
1-MIN READ

Boy, 16, Hangs Self Over Study Pressure in East Delhi's Madhu Vihar

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: July 29, 2023, 13:40 IST

New Delhi, India

A PCR call was received at 7.06 am about suicide in the Chander Vihar area near Madhu Vihar. (Representative Image)

A PCR call was received at 7.06 am about suicide in the Chander Vihar area near Madhu Vihar. (Representative Image)

Police found the boy, Ankit Badola, a student of Class 11, hanging in the bathroom with a rope tied to a window rod, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Amrutha Guguloth said

A 16-year-old boy allegedly hanged himself in the bathroom of his house Saturday morning in east Delhi’s Chander Vihar area, police said.

A PCR call was received at 7.06 am about suicide in the Chander Vihar area near Madhu Vihar, they said.

Police found the boy, Ankit Badola, a student of Class 11, hanging in the bathroom with a rope tied to a window rod, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Amrutha Guguloth said.

According to a suicide note found on him, Badola was frustrated over his falling short of his parents’ expectations in studies, she said. His father works as an architect.

Proceedings under section 174 CrPC are being conducted, police added.

Disclaimer:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. delhi
  2. suicide
first published:July 29, 2023, 13:40 IST
last updated:July 29, 2023, 13:40 IST