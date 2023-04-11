CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka Election LiveDelhi London FlightLong WeekendJharkhand ClashMaharashtra Akola Temple
Home » India » Boy Electrocuted to Death in UP School
1-MIN READ

Boy Electrocuted to Death in UP School

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 14:42 IST

Mainpuri, India

UP Tourism and Culture Minister Jaivir Singh directed the district magistrate to probe the incident. (Representational Image: News18)

UP Tourism and Culture Minister Jaivir Singh directed the district magistrate to probe the incident. (Representational Image: News18)

The boy, Anshu Diwakar, stepped over a live wire while going to drink water from a handpump on Monday

A six-year-old boy was electrocuted to death at a primary school in Manona village of the district, police said on Tuesday.

The boy, Anshu Diwakar, stepped over a live wire while going to drink water from a handpump on Monday, Circle Officer, Karhal, Chandrakesh Singh said, quoting villagers.

UP Tourism and Culture Minister Jaivir Singh on Tuesday told PTI that he has directed the district magistrate to probe the incident.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. electrocution
  2. electrocution death
  3. uttar pradesh
  4. Uttar Pradesh school
first published:April 11, 2023, 14:42 IST
last updated:April 11, 2023, 14:42 IST