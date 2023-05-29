Boy Sodomised in UP's Bhadohi

A 12-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised in the Aurai area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Monday.

The police received information on Sunday about a child lying unconscious at a secluded place in a village. He was first taken to the nearby community health centre from where he was admitted to the district hospital, Circle Officer Umeshwar Prabhat Singh said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a 40-year-old autorickshaw driver, the brother of a village head, took the boy in his auto from the Aurai intersection and allegedly sodomised him after giving him an intoxicant, Singh said.

The boy’s family members launched a search for him when he did not return home and found him lying unconscious, the police said.

After registering an FIR against the accused under relevant provisions of the law, he was arrested late on Sunday, they added.

The boy, whose condition remains serious, has been referred to the trauma centre in Varanasi, Singh added.