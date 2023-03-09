Brahmapuram Fire: Kochi Gasps for Cleaner Air as Toxic Smoke Continues to Choke Lungs

Residents of Kochi are gasping for air as toxic smoke continues to emanate from the Brahmapuram waste plant where a fire broke out last week and is still smouldering.

Authorities have set up medical camps in several parts of the city for residents complaining of breathlessness and discomfort. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Kochi chapter said there is a surge in the number of patients with respiratory tract issues at private hospitals.

The fire broke out at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant on March 2 and the air quality in the port city has been deteriorating since then.

“When plastic is burned it releases toxic gases like dioxins, furans and polychlorinated biphenyls in the atmosphere. Many people are flooding hospitals with respiratory issues. Long term effect on breathing such air is alarming,” IMA district president Dr Sreenivasa Kamath told Hindustan Times.

Former high court judge Justice Kemal Pasha said quality breathing air is a citizen’s right and slammed authorities for indulging in “blame game”.

“Quality breathing air is a citizen’s right. My daughter has some respiratory problem and I have kept her in a closed AC room. Like my daughter, many are under house arrest. A week has passed and people are still gasping for breath and blame game peaked as usual,” Justice Pasha said.

Another resident of the city, Sony Sebastian said, “I never had breathing issues. Two days back, I found it hard to breath and there was itching in my eyes. Later, I was advised to go to an oxygen parlour. We have no idea how long the toxic air will continue like this.”

Plastic Not to Be Dumped Anymore at Brahmapuram Waste Plant: Govt

The Kerala government has decided that plastic will no longer be taken to the Brahmapuram waste plant. The decision was taken in an emergency high-level meeting chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the wake of the fire at the plant, the CMO said in a statement.

It was also decided in the meeting, that bio-waste will be disposed of at the source as much as possible and the window composting system for organic waste treatment will be repaired urgently, the statement said.

The Chief Minister also suggested holding of meetings in which Ministers, people’s representatives, including mayors, would participate to deal with the issue of waste management and disposal, it said.

Kochi, a Gas Chamber Due to Smoke from Brahmapuram Waste Plant Fire: HC

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday said the port-city has become a “gas chamber" due to the toxic smoke generated by the fire at Brahmapuram waste plant and asked the authorities whether the blaze can be extinguished by Wednesday afternoon.

The observations by a bench of Justices S V Bhatti and Basant Balaji came during the hearing of a petition initiated by the High Court on its own based on a letter by Justice Devan Ramachandran regarding the fire which has been burning at the site since March 2.

During the hearing of the matter in the morning, the bench said that the people of Kochi were “trapped in a gas chamber" like situation even though there were no industries in the city.

Even in cities like Hyderabad and Secunderabad where there are industries no such situation prevails, the court pointed out.

(With PTI inputs)

