Home » India » BRICS Summit: Modi, Xi Discuss India-China Ties, Agree on 'Expeditious Disengagement' Along LAC
1-MIN READ

BRICS Summit: Modi, Xi Discuss India-China Ties, Agree on 'Expeditious Disengagement' Along LAC

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 24, 2023, 21:23 IST

South Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, centre right speaks to China's President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi look on, at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday. (AP)

In the conversation with Xi, the Prime Minister highlighted India's concerns on the unresolved issues along the Lines of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held talks with China President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in South Africa amid a stand-off between the two countries in Ladakh.

According to Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, the Prime Minister, in the conversation with Xi, highlighted India’s concerns on the unresolved issues along the Lines of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western sector  of the India-China border areas.

The two leaders agreed to direct their relevant officials to intensify efforts at expeditious disengagement and de-escalation. The PM underlined that maintenance of peace, tranquillity in border areas, respecting LAC essential for normalisation of India-China ties, Kwatra said.

The meeting comes amid strained ties between countries over the border issue. Last year, PM Modi and President Xi had a brief encounter in November during the G20 dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bali, Indonesia.

During the G20 dinner, both leaders said to have exchanged pleasantries. This marked their first handshake since the standoff between China’s Peoples Liberation Army and Indian forces in eastern Ladakh in April 2020.

Over the past three years, India and China have been in a prolonged standoff, resulting in deteriorating relations at all levels due to tensions on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The two nations have engaged in 19 rounds of talks since 2020 to address boundary issues in eastern Ladakh.

first published:August 24, 2023, 20:55 IST
last updated:August 24, 2023, 21:23 IST