Bride & Groom Die Of Heart Attack on Wedding Night in UP's Bahraich, Cremated on Same Pyre

A newly married couple was found dead the next morning after their wedding in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district Thursday. Post mortem report suggests that the bride and groom died of heart attacks.

Pratap Yadav, 22, married 20-year-old Pushpa on May 30. The newly-married couple went to sleep in their room on May 31 and was found dead the next morning. The couple was cremated on the same pyre in Pratap’s village.

Pratap was married to Puspha on Tuesday night and the ‘baarat’ (marriage procession) returned to the groom’s house on Wednesday evening. Quoting the Inspector in charge of Kaiserganj police station, Rajnath Singh, a Hindustan Times report said the couple went to sleep after two days of the marriage ceremony on Wednesday night. The groom’s family raised alarm bells when the couple did not come out of their room till Thursday afternoon.

“Although there were no signs of forced entry into the room or injury marks on the couple’s body that suggest no crime angle in their deaths the post-mortem report findings of suffering a heart attack at the same time have some raised apprehensions," the inspector said, adding that a team of forensic experts are examining the room and circumstances to ascertain the reason behind the deaths.

SP, Bahraich Prashant Verma said the postmortem report showed that both husband and wife suffered a heart attack at the same time. According to reports, the couple had no prior history of cardiac issues.

Verma also said the viscera of both bodies have been preserved for further examination at the State Forensic Science Laboratory in Lucknow to solve the mystery behind the couple’s deaths.