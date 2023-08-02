CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bridge Over Alaknanda Collapses in Uttarakhand, Labourer Swept Away
Bridge Over Alaknanda Collapses in Uttarakhand, Labourer Swept Away

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 19:04 IST

Chamoli Gopeshwar, India

While one labourer managed to swim ashore, the other — identified as Sonu — was swept away by the river's strong currents

A 28-year-old labourer was swept away by strong currents of the Alaknanda on Wednesday when a part of an under-construction bridge collapsed into the river.

The bridge collapsed around 12.40 pm, taking down two labourers, Superintendent of Police (Chamoli) Pramendra Dobhal said.

While one labourer managed to swim ashore, the other — identified as Sonu — was swept away by the river’s strong currents, he said.

Both labourers were from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. The labourer who swam to safety was identified as 30-year-old Raghubir. He was admitted to a community health centre for first aid while police and State Disaster Response Force personnel launched a search for Sonu, Dobhal said.

The bridge near Brahmakapal was a temporary structure, built close to the Himalayan temple, he said.

It was part of the Badrinath masterplan, a project whose implementation is being monitored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:August 02, 2023, 19:04 IST
last updated:August 02, 2023, 19:04 IST