Brij Bhushan's Rally Next Sunday? Plans on for Show of Strength Amid Claims of 'Int'l Backing' to Wrestlers

Controversial BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will hold a rally in his constituency in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda amid growing outrage against him in the wake of sexual harassment complaints made by women wrestlers.

Brij Bhushan, the Wrestling Federation of India chief, is scheduled to address the public in Gonda’s Colonelganj are on June 11, to mark completion of nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

Sources, however, said that this will be a mega rally to show his strength and power as voices in support of the wrestlers continue to grow. Prominent wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, have been holding protests since April 23 accusing Singh of sexual exploitation.

Earlier, he wanted to hold rally in Ayodhya on June 5 but the district administration denied him the permission. Singh had then said that he postponed the ‘Jan Chetna Maharally’ at the Ram Katha Park for “a few days" due to the ongoing police probe into the wrestlers’ allegations against him.

In a Facebook post, Singh said, “My dear well wishers! With your support, I have served as a member of the Lok Sabha for the last 28 years. I have tried to unite people of all castes, communities and religions, while being in the ruling party or in opposition. It is for these reasons that my political opponents and their parties have levelled false allegations against me."

“In the present situation, some political parties are trying to disturb the social harmony by promoting provincialism, regionalism and caste conflict by holding rallies at various places," Singh said.

Explaining the reasons for holding the seers’ meet, the BJP MP had said, “It was decided to organise a ‘Sant Sammelan’ at Ayodhya on June 5 to deliberate on the evil spreading in the entire society. But now that the police are investigating the allegations (levelled by wrestlers) and respecting the directions of the Supreme Court, the ‘Jan Chetna Maharally’ on June 5, and ‘Ayodhya Chalo’ programme have been postponed for a few days."

“My well-wishers from all religions, castes and regions have supported me on this issue. So, I express my gratitude to everyone and assure that I and my family will always be indebted to you," Singh, an MP from Kaiserganj, said.

The Delhi Police has registered two FIRs against Singh. The FIRs lodged on the basis of complaints from six women wrestlers and the father of a minor narrate several alleged instances of sexual harassment, inappropriate touching, groping, stalking and intimidation by Singh at different times and places, including in foreign countries, over a decade.

‘Wrestlers Getting International Support as Protest is Against Govt’

Union minister Shobha Karandlaje on Saturday said that central government is trying its best to resolve the issues of wrestlers and to end their protests in New Delhi. She claimed that the protest is getting international support as it is against the central government.

Karandlaje alleged that business tycoon George Soros is working to bring instability in the country and Rahul Gandhi was seen with Sanil, vice president of Soros’ NGO in India during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The minister also claimed that the NGO is funding those who protest against the Union government. The protests by Indian wrestlers against the alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers by BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh must be investigated and the offenders must be punished under law, she said.

Support from 1983 World Cup Team

Members of the 1983 World Cup winning have come out in support of the protesting wrestlers and urged them not to take any hasty decision while hoping that players’ issues will be “heard and resolved".

The statement said the team was distressed and disturbed after seeing the visuals of wrestlers being manhandled but also hoped that law of the land will prevail.

Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, who have been demanding the arrest of WFI chief for alleged sexual exploitation of women wrestlers, took their protest to Haridwar on May 30 but did not carry out the threat of immersing their medals into holy river Ganga.

(With inputs from PTI)