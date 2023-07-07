CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Brij Bhushan Singh, Vinod Tomar Summoned by Delhi Court, Will Have to Appear on July 18
Brij Bhushan Singh, Vinod Tomar Summoned by Delhi Court, Will Have to Appear on July 18

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 15:13 IST

New Delhi, India

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will have to appear in person in the court on July 18.(Twitter)

On June 15, Delhi police filed a chargesheet against Singh in a sexual harassment case involving six women wrestlers but recommended the cancellation of the Pocso case against him before a trial court, citing 'no corroborative evidence'.

Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and his suspended assistant secretary Vinod Tomar were on Friday summoned by Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court in alleged sexual harassment case. Singh will have to appear in person in the court on July 18. The court said there was sufficient evidence to proceed against the accused.

Taking cognisance of the chargesheet, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal directed Brij Bhushan to appear before the court on July 18.  The court also summoned Vinod Tomar, suspended assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India.

The city police had filed a chargesheet against Brij Bhushan, a six-time MP, on June 15 under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.  Tomar was charged with offences under Sections 109 (abetment of any offence, if the act abetted is committed in consequence, and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 354, 354A and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

(with inputs from PTI)

