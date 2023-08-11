Community Service as Penalty, Capital Punishment for Lynching: New Bill to Replace British-era Laws

The colonial-era Indian criminal laws may soon be replaced as the Narendra Modi government on Friday introduced three Bills that will completely overhaul the present system. According to the proposal, community service can be used a punishment. Besides, technology and forensic sciences in investigation, service of summons through electronic mode, and admissibility of electronic and digital record can be used as evidence.

Presenting the Bills in Lok Sabha, Union home minister Amit Shah asserted that the proposed laws will transform the country’s criminal justice system and bring the spirit to protect the rights of the Indian citizen at the centre stage.

He introduced the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Bill, 2023; Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Bill, 2023; and Bharatiya Sakshya (BS) Bill, 2023 that will replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860, Criminal Procedure Act, 1898, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 respectively and said the changes were done to provide speedy justice and creating a legal system that keeps contemporary needs and aspirations of the people.

I can assure the House that these bills will transform our criminal justice system. The aim will not be to punish, it will be to provide justice. Punishment will be given to create a sentiment of stopping crime, Amit Shah said.

He noted that the laws made by Britishers were full of signs of slavery aimed at punishing those opposed to their rule.

Provisions on the Bills

• The BNS Bill has provisions that seek to repeal sedition, and award maximum capital punishment for crimes such as mob lynching and rape of minors, the Home Minister said.

• The BNS Bill also has provisions to provide first-time community service as one of the punishments for petty offences.

• The Bill also lists new offences such as acts of secession, armed rebellion, subversive activities, separatist activities or endangering the sovereignty or unity and integrity of India.

(details to follow)