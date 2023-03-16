CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Delhi NewsAmruta Fadnavis Nagpur G20Weather TodayH3N2 Flu
Home » India » BRO Reopens Srinagar-Leh National Highway After Nearly 70 Days
1-MIN READ

BRO Reopens Srinagar-Leh National Highway After Nearly 70 Days

Reported By: Ieshan Wani

Edited By: Aashi Sadana

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 16, 2023, 20:32 IST

Srinagar, India

Zojila Pass is situated at an altitude of 11,578 feet on the Srinagar-Leh highway. (File photo/PTI)

Zojila Pass is situated at an altitude of 11,578 feet on the Srinagar-Leh highway. (File photo/PTI)

The Zojila pass cuts Ladakh from the rest of the country through a road link due to heavy snowfall but BRO has ensured to reopen it in just 68 days.

In a major boost for the Indian army in Ladakh, the Border Roads Organisation today reopened the strategically important 434-km Srinagar-Leh national highway, which every year closes due to snowfall for months.

The Zojila pass cuts Ladakh from the rest of the country through a road link due to heavy snowfall but BRO has ensured to reopen it in just 68 days. Usually, the road will remain closed for months in the past but now the hard work of the men and machinery is making the period shorter.

Talking exclusively to News18, Rajeev Chaudhary, Director General of BRO, said that it’s an important link for the army to send troops, arms, and ammunition. “This is a vital link for the Indian army, in case of any eventuality, we can infuse more forces there," he said, adding that every year the target is to reduce that gap and this is giving cutting edge to our forces.

Zozila Pass is located on the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh road (NH-1) at a height of 11,650 feet. Though the second alternate route to Ladakh is through Manali which remains closed.

This pass normally closes by October or November every year and re-opens only by April or May in the yesteryears with the total closure time averaging almost five to six months. This year it was closed on January 6 thanks to efforts by the BRO.

Indian Army in a statement said, “Despite a spell of severe winter which has witnessed the highest snowfall in the last five years, BRO rose to the challenge and initiated various measures to ensure early opening of the Zozila Pass."

Every year fresh supplies, be it for the army or civilians, are either stocked in advance or airlifted. This will also save Rs 450 crore from the exchequer this year.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Ieshan Wani
Ieshan Wani, senior correspondent, CNN-News18, has over eight years of experience in reporting, producing and editing news for broadcast, digital and ...Read More
first published:March 16, 2023, 20:32 IST
last updated:March 16, 2023, 20:32 IST
Read More