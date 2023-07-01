'Broke Window to Somehow Escape': Buldhana Tragedy Survivors Recount Moment of Horror

One of the survivors of the Buldhana bus accident in Maharashtra that left 26 people dead on Saturday, said he and a few others managed to escape the burning vehicle by breaking its rear window. At least 26 people, including three children, were killed in Buldhana after the bus they were travelling in caught fire around 1:30 am on Samruddhi Highway, on the Pimpalkhuta road at Sindkhedaraja.

The bus on the way to Pune from Nagpur was part of a wedding party that met with a deadly accident due to “heavy rains", following which the diesel tank of the bus burst and caught fire.

“A tyre of the bus burst and the vehicle caught fire immediately. The blaze spread in no time. The passenger seated next to me and I managed to escape by breaking the rear window," the survivor was quoted by PTI as saying.

Sources told News18 that one of the two drivers also died in the accident.

The survivor further said teams of police and fire brigade reached the accident site in no time. A local resident also told PTI that four to five passengers managed to escape by breaking one window of the bus. “But not everyone could do it," he said.

“Many accidents take place on this route at Pimpalkhuta. We were called for help and when we went there, we saw the horrible situation. The tyres had fallen apart. People inside were trying to break the windows. We saw people getting burnt alive…The fire was so intense that we could not do anything," the local resident said.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the 26 deceased in the bus accident on Samruddhi Mahamarg in Buldhana.

The CM further said that the government will mull over safety measures on the newly-launched highway as several accidents have been reported recently.

ALSO READ: ‘Will Check Safety on Samruddhi Mahamarg’: CM Shinde After Horrific Buldhana Bus Accident | EXCLUSIVE