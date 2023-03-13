Brothers Aged 5 & 7 Killed by Stray Dogs in Delhi Slum in 48 Hours; Family Demands Further Probe

A family in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj slum is in shock and despair after two of their children, aged five and seven, were mauled to death by stray dogs on two different occasions.

Anand, 7, was killed by stray dogs on March 10 when he left his house, which is located in a slum in Vasant Kunj with a forest around. On being missing for several hours, the family filed a police complaint. Later, his body was found at a few distance from his house, and was sent to the Safdarjung Hospital for the autopsy as it appeared to have been mauled by an animal.

Two days later, the same incident happened with his younger brother Aditya. The five-year-old Aditya had gone to attend nature’s call when a few stray dogs surrounded and bit him. He was later found unconscious.

Aditya’s cousin Chandan, 24, who claims to be the witness, said, “We had gone together to attend the nature’s call. I though he returned already but when he did not, I searched the forest. He was lying wounded and surrounded by dogs. His intestine was out… We took him to the hospital but he did not survive.”

The mother of the two deceased children was crying inconsolably when News18 reached her house. “I don’t know how can this happen? Why only my children are dead? I want you all to investigate the matter. Dogs were here (near the house) earlier but nothing happened with others,” she told News18.

According to the sources, the post-mortem report reveals that the death of the two children was due to dog bite, however, a case has been registered by the Delhi Police on charges of murder as some of the family members suspect foul play.

A team of municipal corporation has launched a search operation, and has caught nearly 25 stray dogs from the forest area.

The Delhi Police, in its statement, said an extensive search for the child (Anand) was made in the jungle adjacent to the Jhuggi based on the family’s complaint. After two hours of search, his body was found near the wall inside a secluded place. “There were multiple injuries on the body of the child, which seem to be caused by an animal bite.”

On enquiry from the neighbours, it was revealed that there are many stray dogs inside the jungle area who also attack goats and pigs. The crime scene was inspected by FSL and crime teams.

Further investigation is under progress.

Read all the Latest India News here