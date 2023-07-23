BRS Leader, Son Die in Road Accident in Telangana's Narsingi

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Thourya Nayak and his son died in a road accident on the national highway at Valluru village in Narsingi on Saturday.

They were travelling from Narsingi to Chegunta when the incident took place.

ANI quoted police as saying, “Thourya and his son Ankit, while they were travelling from Narsingi village to Chegunta, their car tyre burst, lost control and the car ran over the divider and fell on the opposite side of the road where a lorry hit the car."

Both the 45-year-old leader and his teenage son, died on the spot. Police said that their bodies were sent to the Ramayampet government hospital for post-mortem.

Police said , a case has been registered under relevant sections of the law in the matter.

Nayak had previously served as the BRS President in Narsingi. He was also a former MPTC of Narsampally village in the Narsingi Mandal.

‘Car Loses Control’; Previous Cases of Such Accidents

Earlier in July, a speeding car lost control and rammed in pedestrians leaving two women dead in Hyderabad’s Bandlaguda area.

After the accident took place on the main road, which is under the limits of the Narsingi police station, the driver left the keys and fled from the spot. The horrifying incident was even caught on the CCTV cameras.

In another such incident, again in early June, a car — in a hit and run case — lost control and rammed into a scooter. The accident left one person injured.

The driver was allegedly intoxicated when the rammed his speeding BMW into the scooter in Telangana’s Hyderabad.