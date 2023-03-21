Bihar Board 12th Result LIVE Updates: BSEB Inter Result Expected Today

Live now
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result LIVE Updates: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) is expected to release the class 12 or inter-board exam result 2023 soon. The result will likely be declared today, however, there has been no official confirmation by the BSEB yet. Once it is declared, students will be able to check the 12th board exam result 2023 on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
The Bihar board class 12 exam commenced on February 1 and ended on February 11. The exams were conducted in two shifts. While declaring the results, the Bihar board will hold a press conference where Read More
The BSEB Bihar board inter result 2023 is likely to be released today. Once out, it will be available at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, however, an official confirmation is still awaited. “Altogether 70 lakh copies of matriculation and 96 lakh copies of intermediate have been evaluated this year across several evaluation centres. Evaluators were engaged in double shifts for speedy evaluation of copies,” a senior official of BSEB had said earlier.
Under the Bihar board, students who fail the exam will also be marked as passed. If a student has failed only by a few marks in one or two subjects, then BSEB can pass them by giving grace marks. In the last few years, the board has passed many students by giving them grace marks…read more
BSEB will allow candidates to apply for scrutiny of answer sheets. Those who could not pass will be given another chance to qualify for the compartment exam. The details will be shared by BSEB soon.
In 2022, Sangam Raj topped the arts stream with 96.4 per cent, Ankit Kumar Gupta topped the commerce stream with 94.6 per cent, and Saurav Kumar topped the science stream with 94.4 per cent.
If we look at the performance of class 10 Bihar board exams from 2013 to 2022, it has never reached a success rate of 90 per cent. The success rate dipped to the lowest 46.66 per cent in 2016 and 50.12 per cent in 2017. For the 2016 results, state education minister Ashok Choudhary told the media that it was totally unexpected. However, he opined that students, who cleared the exams, had the calibre to complete national-level competitive exams…read more
More than 13 lakh students registered themselves for the Bihar Board Class 12th examination this year. Out of these, 6,36,432 were girls and 6,81,795 were boys. The exam was held from February 1 to 11. Like last year, this year also, the Bihar Board will be releasing the result before other boards.
In 2022, a total of 4,52,171 students got first division, 5,10,831 students bagged the second division and 99,550 students secured the third division. As many as 13,25,749 students had appeared in the 12th exam.
The BSEB 12th result will likely be released very soon at the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The board is expected to hold a press conference where result-related information including pass percentage, toppers’ names, and other details will be announced.
The minimum score that must be obtained by students to pass the BSEB intermediate board exams is 30 marks in every subject, as per the new marking scheme. The total marks for each subject are 100 (which includes theory and practicals combined) except for the optional subjects which carry a total of 50 marks.
Step 1: Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on BSEB inter result link on the homepage, once activated
Step 3: Enter required credentials
Step 4: The BSEB class 12 results will appear on the screen. Save and download
The Bihar Board conducted the inter exam on February 1 and continued till February 11. The evaluation process too has been completed. The results are likely to be announced anytime soon, however, BSEB is yet to confirm the same. Around 13.18 lakh students are awaiting their results now.
Around 13.18 lakh students registered for the intermediate final exams in Bihar this year. The evaluation of 69,44,777 inter exam answer sheets was conducted at 123 centres across the state. The BSEB 12th results inter were declared on March 16 last year. A total of 80.15 per cent of candidates who took the inter exam had cleared it.
