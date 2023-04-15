CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » BSF Recovers 3 Kg Heroin Airdropped by Drone Near Pakistan Border in Punjab's Amritsar
1-MIN READ

BSF Recovers 3 Kg Heroin Airdropped by Drone Near Pakistan Border in Punjab's Amritsar

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 15, 2023, 12:23 IST

Chandigarh, India

The BSF personnel opened fire at the unmanned aerial vehicle (File Image/ PTI)

An iron ring and a luminous strip were found attached to the bag, the official said

BSF troops recovered more than three kilogrammes of heroin, allegedly airdropped by a Pakistani drone, near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Amritsar, an official said on Saturday.

A Border Security Force (BSF) spokesperson said security personnel heard the buzzing sound of a drone, which allegedly entered into Indian territory from across the International Border, in an area near Amritsar’s Mullakot village at 3.21 am.

The BSF personnel opened fire at the unmanned aerial vehicle.

During the ensuing search operation, the BSF troops recovered a bag containing three packets of heroin weighing 3.20 kilogrammes from a wheat field in the Bachiwind village, the spokesperson said.

An iron ring and a luminous strip were found attached to the bag, the official added.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
