Home » India » BSF Seizes 5.5 Kg Heroin Near IB in Punjab's Amritsar
1-MIN READ

BSF Seizes 5.5 Kg Heroin Near IB in Punjab's Amritsar

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 12:41 IST

Chandigarh, India

During their search, they found a packet containing narcotics wrapped in a yellow adhesive tape and with a hook (File Photo News18)

During their search, they found a packet containing narcotics wrapped in a yellow adhesive tape and with a hook (File Photo News18)



The BSF has seized more than 5.5kg of heroin airdropped by a Pakistani drone near the international border in Punjab’s Amritsar, a spokesperson of the force said on Saturday.

The Border Security Force troops noticed the movement of the unmanned aerial vehicle coming from the Pakistan side at around 4 am Saturday and immediately moved to intercept it, the official said.

The sound of something heavy falling was heard in a field in Rai village and the troops launched a search at the spot. During their search, they found a packet containing narcotics wrapped in a yellow adhesive tape and with a hook, said the spokesperson.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. pakistan
  2. International Border
  3. punjab
  4. heroin
first published:June 10, 2023, 12:41 IST
last updated:June 10, 2023, 12:41 IST