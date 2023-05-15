CHANGE LANGUAGE
BSP Member Among 9 Booked for Assaulting Man, His Family for Supporting BJP in Civic Polls
BSP Member Among 9 Booked for Assaulting Man, His Family for Supporting BJP in Civic Polls

Last Updated: May 15, 2023, 23:17 IST

Uttar Pradesh, India

A case has been registered against the nine accused and two of them have been arrested, police said. (Representational Image/PTI)

In his complaint, Wakeel Ahmed Ansari, a resident of Rasda town, alleged that nine people including Naushad from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) forcibly entered his house on May 13, they said.

Nine people, including a newly elected member of the Rasda Municipal Council from BSP, allegedly assaulted a man and his family here for supporting BJP in the recent civic polls, police said on Monday.

In his complaint, Wakeel Ahmed Ansari, a resident of Rasda town, alleged that nine people including Naushad from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) forcibly entered his house on May 13, they said.

The accused people attacked and assaulted him and his family in which they got injured, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rasda) Mohammad Faheem said.

    Ansari also alleged that the attackers were angry with him for being a BJP supporter and they also used offensive language against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said.

    A case has been registered against the nine accused and two of them have been arrested, police said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
