Buffer Zones Between Kuki-Meitei Camps Offer Panacea for Volatile Manipur as Locals Look for Peace

Buffer zones have become the reality in violence-hit Manipur as security forces try to maintain calm between Kuki and Meitei groups.

In an effort to understand the steps taken by security personnel to restore normalcy in the state, News18 visited both Meitei and Kuki villages around Yaingangpokpi (YKPI) in Manipur’s Imphal East district. Yaingangpokpi is surrounded by Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi on one side and Naga-dominated Ukhrul on the other side. The Meitei villages, meanwhile, are nestled in the Valley.

As News18 approached the narrow buffer zone, security personnel were seen patrolling on a road in the midst of a paddy field. Following the road, News18 reached Simol, a Kuki village, which was shrouded with army bunkers and personnel keeping a close watch.

Mamiing Kuki, an elderly local, said: “The soldiers have built bunkers in our village and told us that they are keeping an eye on everything. They are protecting us and now we are not scared.”

Another middle-aged man, DS Kuki, said: “We want peace. We are in a much better position than we were. The jawans should stay here.”

Sources said the forces also tried to conduct flag meetings on both sides and constantly make attempts to ensure both camps can stay in the same area without confrontation. Not only foot patrolling, the forces were also patrolling the area in vehicles.

News18’s next destination was Meitei village Sanasabi where, interestingly, there were no civilian bunkers. A villager Yashdeep told News18: “We can do farming because the bunkers in our village have been set up by the forces. What we require is just peace.”

Bibhuthi, another villager, said: “We do farming and we don’t want unrest. We are poor people. Violence will only create disturbance.”

The visit to the buffer zone highlighted how people on both sides were looking for peace with the security forces too pitching in and trying to do their best to save the state from the clutches of conflict.

Though there have been attempts of firing in this area, locals note that comparatively, there is more safety in the buffer zone. The presence of security forces has given locals the much-needed assurance and confidence.