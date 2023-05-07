Bus Falls into Ditch in UP, Five Dead

A bus carrying a marriage party fell into a roadside ditch in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district, leaving five people dead and 17 others injured early Sunday, police said.

The bus was hit by another vehicle near Gopalpura village following which it fell into a ditch, Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said.

The accident took place around 3 am when the marriage party was returning to Mandela village in the district.

The dead have been identified as Kuldeep (36), Raghunandan (46), Sirobhan (65), Karan Singh (34) and Vikas (32).

The injured passengers have been sent to the Orai Medical College, the SP said.

