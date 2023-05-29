CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bus Rams into Autorickshaw in UP's Etawah, Two Killed
1-MIN READ

PTI

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 14:51 IST

Etawah, India

The victims were identified as Vivek Kumar and Suresh (Representational Image/ANI)

The drivers of both the bus and the truck fled after the accident, the police said

Two people were killed when their autorickshaw was hit by a bus that had lost control after being rammed by a truck in the Friends Colony area, police here said on Monday.

The accident occurred late on Sunday. The truck rammed into the bus from behind, causing its driver to lose control and hit the autorickshaw, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Kapil Dev Singh said.

The victims were identified as Vivek Kumar (43) and Suresh (42).

    The drivers of both the bus and the truck fled after the accident, the police said.

    A probe is underway.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
