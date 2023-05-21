Bus Service to Start Between Sri Naina Devi Temple, Delhi Soon: Himachal Deputy CM

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has announced that a bus service between Sri Naina Devi temple here and Delhi will be launched soon.

The announcement came after a group of local residents met Agnihotri, who also holds the transport portfolio, in this regard on Saturday evening, officials said.

A bus service would be started between Sri Naina Devi temple and Delhi soon. This initiative would promote religious tourism and facilitate travel to the temple, Agnihotri said.

Earlier, he said bus services between Chintpurni Mata and Khatushyam temple, Baba Balak Nath temple and Amritsar, Baba Balak Nath (Deyotsiddh) and Delhi are also proposed to be started and all formalities in this regard will be completed soon.

Himachal Pradesh is home to a large number of ancient temples and five Shaktipeethas — Chintpurni, Barjeshwai Mata, Chamunda Devi, Naina Devi and Jwalaji. Lakhs of devotees visit these religious places every year.

Agnihotri also reviewed the ongoing development work in Bilaspur district with officials of Jal Shakti Department, Himachal Road Transport Corporation and Transport Department, the officials said.

He directed the Jal Shakti Department to ensure timely and adequate supply of drinking water to the people during summer, they said.

He also participated in the 23rd ‘Vishal Bhagwati Jagran’ as the chief guest and paid obeisance to the goddess.