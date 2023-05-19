Business Class Flyer Suffers Panic Attack on Newark-Mumbai AI Flight, Creates Ruckus for Seven Hours

A senior citizen travelling business class with his life on a Newark-Mumbai Air India flight suffered a panic attack mid-air on Wednesday. The attack left the passenger screaming and shouting intermittently for close to seven hours even though the cabin crew and fellow passengers tried to pacify him.

Quoting a witness to the incident, a TOI report said the man calmed down only after a doctor on board the flight administered him sedatives.

“He was six feet tall in his 70s. He swung between bouts of clams and rage. He was abusive on three different occasions during the episode and even tried to strangle his wife. Passengers and crew rushed to restrain him," said a witness. The wife moved from business class to economy class for a while out of fear.

The passenger experienced an anxiety attack aboard an AI flight bound for Newark from Mumbai shortly after it took off at 12:20 pm on Wednesday. The episode of abuse and panic went on for about seven hours. Fellow passengers and cabin crew tried to engage the man in conversation but to no avail.

top videos

Later, two doctors travelling on the flight responded to the crew’s call for help. The man was then restrained and administered sedatives by the doctors. His wife said he had skipped the anxiety medication he was supposed to take after the takeoff. The captain of the flight later thanked the two doctors for their help.

Air India did not release a comment on the incident.