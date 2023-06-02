Business Class Passenger Moved to Economy 'Without Warning' in Delhi-Bengaluru Flight, No Refund Issued

A Business class passenger was moved to the economy “without any warning" on a flight operating from Delhi to Bengaluru on Thursday. Three-times Grammy Award Winner Indian music composer and environmentalist Ricky Kej narrated his experience in a long Twitter post.

Ricky, however, deleted the tweet later.

According to Ricky, he was made to stand and wait at the counter for 20 minutes at the departure gate as the staff was confused about his ticket.

“Booked on @airindia flight AI0803 from Delhi to Bengaluru. Booked business class, got my business boarding pass, and at the departure gate, I (along with another business passenger) was made to stand and wait at the counter for 20 minutes while they were confused about our tickets. I was moved to the economy without any warning," Ricky tweeted.

Further, upon being asked for a refund, Ricky said the airline staff acted rudely and said it will take a week or more with no guarantee.

" I asked them to at least mention the amount I would be refunded, and they rudely threatened to remove my bags and cancel my ticket without a refund," Ricky further added.

Later, Ricky said after arriving in Bengaluru, no airline staff responded to calls regarding the refund.

top videos

“No one is taking my call or responding to any query. This is Air India for you. Been giving them way too many chances, since I am genuinely rooting for the airline to succeed (and will continue to). But just not improving. Constant issues every time. The ground staff is untrained and very rude," Ricky added.