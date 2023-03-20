Businessman, Friend ‘Assaulted’ by Bouncers at Delhi 5-Star; Case Filed After CCTV Clip Goes Viral

A 29-year-old businessman and his friend were allegedly assaulted by bouncers at a five-star hotel in the Janpath area, police said.

In a purported video of the incident, the bouncers are seen approaching a group of men and the two parties getting into a fistfight. The bouncers are also seen thrashing, punching and kicking the victims.

The police said on Sunday that the victim and his friend got into an argument with the bouncers outside a club at the hotel over entering the establishment.

The alleged incident took place on March 8 when the businessman, his wife and their friends had gone to the hotel for a Holi party, the police said. The victim was outside with his friend while his wife was inside the club. Around 7-8 pm, he was stopped by the bouncers when he tried to enter the establishment.

He alleged that the bouncers did not allow them inside on the grounds that “stag" entry was not allowed and hurled abuses at them, the police added.

The victim claimed that they were beaten up with sticks and rods.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, a police official said, adding a case had been registered.

Read all the Latest India News here