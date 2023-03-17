After Cabinet Nod, Capt Williamson Sangma Technical University to Become Meghalaya's 1st State Varsity

The Meghalaya Government on Friday announced that it will convert the Captain Williamson Sangma Technical University into the Meghalaya’s first state university.

For this, the state cabinet approved the Capt. Williamson Sangma Technical University Amendment Bill. This will be placed on the Assembly during the budget session.

Government Spokesperson and cabinet Minister Paul Lyngdoh said the bill proposes to change the University to Meghalaya’s 1st State University i.e the Capt. Williamson Sangma State University.

Speaking to reporters, Lyngdoh said, “We had created the Capt. Williamson Sangma Technical University, Tura in 2011 with emphasis on high quality education in engineering, life sciences, technology, including technical-related courses but today, the cabinet took up the matter of establishing its first state-run university which means that fundamentally, we decided to bring this into the cabinet in order that the Captain William Sangma technical University will now become the Captain William Sangma State University.”

Since this is the first state university, Lyngdoh said it will offer courses in higher education in the fields of humanities, commerce, general science, engineering, physical sciences, life sciences, technology and related matters.

“So, the proposal has been agreed by the law, finance and personnel departments and our efforts now will be to try and strengthen the various departments, so that this university becomes a success story,” the Minister added.

