Caged Birds, Being Transported To Siliguri In Train's Bathroom, Rescued By Officials

Numerous caged birds were found in the bathroom of the train’s general compartment in West Bengal. Simultaneously, three dogs and various fish were also rescued. The forest staff from Bagdogra range quickly responded to the incident upon receiving the information. The situation is currently under investigation.

According to the Forest Department, a significant number of birds, along with three canines and numerous fish, were being transported to Siliguri inside the general compartment bathroom of the Kanchanakanya Express train from Kolkata.

The Forest Department received confidential information and, along with the railway police, rescued the birds from the train at Bagdogra station. Subsequently, both the birds and dogs were rescued and taken to the Bagdogra Forest Department office.

The forest department is currently investigating the incident and questioning the individual who was transporting these animals from Kolkata to Siliguri. However, it is uncertain whether a case would be filed under the Wildlife Act at this point in time. Further details and decisions will depend on the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

A similar incident took place in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday where the Race Course Police rescued two yellow-crested cockatoos from the Great Bombay Circus because the circus did not possess a permit from the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). The rescued birds are now being rehabilitated at the WVS International Training Centre in the Nilgiris.

Previously, a case was filed against the proprietor and manager of the circus under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act based on a complaint from G Prasanna, founder of People for Cattle in India, which led to the intervention and rescue of the birds.

Prasanna’s complaint alleged that the Great Bombay Circus was using animals, including birds and dogs, for performances without proper registration under the performance animal registration certificate issued by the AWBI. According to him, forcing animals to perform acts without AWBI registration is not allowed, and he specifically mentioned that seven dogs and seven parrots were compelled to perform without the required registration. Such actions are considered a violation of animal welfare regulations.